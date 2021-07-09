Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $138.59

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.59, but opened at $144.02. Futu shares last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 24,600 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
