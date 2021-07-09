Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $138.59

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.59, but opened at $144.02. Futu shares last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 24,600 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

