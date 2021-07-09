Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mirati's two pipeline candidates, adagrasib and sitravatinib, have the potential to be developed into drugs with a differentiated product profile. Particularly, if adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, can outperform any potential competitor from the same class, it will be a huge boost to the stock and can also attract promising buyout offers. Several pipeline data readouts are expected in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, many other companies have KRAS inhibitor candidates in their pipeline, making Mirati’s target market highly competitive. Also, with no marketed drug in its portfolio, failure of adagrasib or sitravatinib will significantly hurt the stock. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

MRTX stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,928. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

