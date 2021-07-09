Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,811,000. Bumble accounts for about 34.4% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $147,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $130,605,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $96,687,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.89. 17,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,392. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.