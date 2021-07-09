Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Lowers Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,242 shares during the period. Apollo Investment accounts for 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $37,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $892.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

