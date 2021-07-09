Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $5 Million Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of DHCAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,445. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

