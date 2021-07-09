Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $998,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

NASDAQ GTPBU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.