Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $7.88 Million in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000.

Shares of TWLVU remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,063. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

