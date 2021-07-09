Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $9,971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $5,347,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

