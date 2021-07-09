$2.99 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,507. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

