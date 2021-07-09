Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.57. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

NYSE:AAP traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

