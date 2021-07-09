HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,891.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $11,891.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00903463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

