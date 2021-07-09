50,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

