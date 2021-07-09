Equitable Trust Co. Sells 615 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $256.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $171.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.