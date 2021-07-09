Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $92.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $92,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $545.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

