Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank

S&T Bank boosted its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares during the quarter. Meredith comprises 2.4% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S&T Bank owned 1.08% of Meredith worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 20,680.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 1,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,425. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.