S&T Bank Increases Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

S&T Bank grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NetScout Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S&T Bank owned about 0.46% of NetScout Systems worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,699. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

