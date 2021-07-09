Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $288,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $447.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

