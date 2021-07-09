MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lowered by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $1,532.48. 1,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,432.39. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

