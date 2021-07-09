1060 Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

1060 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 95.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up about 0.6% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.60. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,936. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

