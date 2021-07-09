Bramshill Investments LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,163. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

