1060 Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

1060 Capital LLC decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,228 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up 3.2% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Barclays lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,278. The firm has a market cap of $400.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

