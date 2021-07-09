Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 4,635 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TSLX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

