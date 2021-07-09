1060 Capital LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

1060 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Full House Resorts comprises approximately 6.8% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,045. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

