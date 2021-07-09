Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 122.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $75,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,381. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

