Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 84.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in SEI Investments by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.78 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

