Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,555. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

