50,000 Shares in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spartan Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.