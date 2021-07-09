Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 1,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,139. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $664.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.