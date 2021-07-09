100,000 Shares in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.70% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 9,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

