MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.