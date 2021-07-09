2,500 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.48. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

