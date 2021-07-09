Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 114.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.