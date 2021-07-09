Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

