Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

