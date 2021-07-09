Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

