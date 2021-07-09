Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 214 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

