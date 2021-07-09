Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 10,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 433.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.