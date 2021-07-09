Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $287.36 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

