Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $472.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.34. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

