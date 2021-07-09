Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 86,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 230.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $688,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CI opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

