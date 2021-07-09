Hancock Whitney Corp Has $921,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $544.87 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

