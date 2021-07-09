Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VMware were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $158.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

