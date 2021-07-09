Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $36.56 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 9.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,073. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

