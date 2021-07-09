Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $36.56 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 9.3% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of APG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,073. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75.
APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
