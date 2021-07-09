Provenire Capital LLC Sells 57,068 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,068 shares during the period. Vonage makes up 2.0% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 3,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.