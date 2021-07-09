Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,792. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

