Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $348,353.92 and approximately $74.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.82 or 1.00004998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.11 or 0.01252556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00376388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00386757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006828 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004673 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

