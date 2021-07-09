MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.56. 84,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,576. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$25.88 and a 12-month high of C$63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.09.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

