Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) PT at €2.55

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.56 ($3.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

