Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $13.25

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 1,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

