Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target at $25.20

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,440. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SeaSpine by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

